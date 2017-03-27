Public meeting for Gold King Mine spill planned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A public meeting is scheduled for Monday night to discuss the effects of the Gold King Mine spill in New Mexico. People can voice their concerns about the spill as well as discuss what to do moving forward.

The forum starts at 5:30 at the San Juan College.

Earlier this year, the Environmental Protection Agency, whose employees triggered the spill said it would not pay the more than $1.2 billion in claims.

Most of those were from farmers, rafting companies and other tourism-based companies that lost income because of the spill.