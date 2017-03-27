Public meeting for Gold King Mine spill planned

Mine Waste Spill
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2015, file photo, water flows through a series of sediment retention ponds built to reduce heavy metal and chemical contaminants from the Gold King Mine wastewater accident, in the spillway downstream from the mine, outside Silverton, Colo. Republicans in Congress say an Interior Department investigation glossed over the federal governments negligence in a massive toxic wastewater spill that fouled rivers in three states. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell is scheduled to testify on the matter Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015, before a House committee. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A public meeting is scheduled for Monday night to discuss the effects of the Gold King Mine spill in New Mexico. People can voice their concerns about the spill as well as discuss what to do moving forward.

The forum starts at 5:30 at the San Juan College.

Earlier this year, the Environmental Protection Agency, whose employees triggered the spill said it would not pay the more than $1.2 billion in claims.

Most of those were from farmers, rafting companies and other tourism-based companies that lost income because of the spill.