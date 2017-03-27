ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A public meeting is scheduled for Monday night to discuss the effects of the Gold King Mine spill in New Mexico. People can voice their concerns about the spill as well as discuss what to do moving forward.
The forum starts at 5:30 at the San Juan College.
Earlier this year, the Environmental Protection Agency, whose employees triggered the spill said it would not pay the more than $1.2 billion in claims.
Most of those were from farmers, rafting companies and other tourism-based companies that lost income because of the spill.
- Public meeting for Gold King Mine spill planned
- Feds seek to dismiss New Mexico’s claims over mine spill
- EPA says it won’t pay damages from mine spill
- Lawmakers push EPA to repay all costs of mine spill response
- EPA will pay out $4.5 million for Gold King Mine spill
- EPA rejects $20.4 million in requests for mine spill costs
- State officials meet with those affected by Gold King Mine spill
- US clears way for cleanup of Colorado mine after huge spill
- Officials: Colorado mine spill didn’t affect drinking water
- Navajo Nation sues feds over massive 2015 mine waste spill
- Navajo Nation plans to sue over massive mine waste spill
- Gov. Martinez presses EPA, Colorado to pay up for mine spill damages
- New Mexico sues Colorado over huge 2015 mine waste spill
- Few comment before deadline on Colorado mines Superfund plan
- US gives Navajos $465,000 to monitor river after mine spill
- New Mexico sues EPA, mine owners over Gold King spill
- New Mexico pushes for remedies in wake of mine waste spill
- New sensors to be installed along Animas River to monitor pollution
- EPA Crews: Orange tinge seen in Cement Creek, discoloration expected throughout the year
- New Mexico school to hold conference on Gold King Mine spill