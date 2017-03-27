On The Small Screen: Joel McKinnon Miller from Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Joel McKinnon Miller who plays Detective Scully on FOX’s hit comedy BROOKLYN NINE-NINE, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the upcoming season.

Joel refers to the new season as season four, part two because they were in the middle of the series when they took a break to allow The Mick to be introduced.

BROOKLYN which also stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Stephanie Beatriz, and Dirk Blocker, returns with all-new episodes on Tuesday, April 11, on FOX.

