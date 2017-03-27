New video shows Albuquerque police arrest suspected car thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moment a suspected car thief almost got away from police — that is, until he got stuck in a fence.

An officer pulled over 27-year-old Sean York in a stolen vehicle earlier this month near Zuni and Louisiana. After refusing to follow commands, police say he sped off, nearly running over one of the officers.

York eventually crashed the car and took off running. New video shows the moment he tried to slip through a fence, but instead got stuck.

Officers found a loaded handgun near the fence and another in his backpack.