New Mexico governor to discuss bitter legislative session

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The outcome of a contentious legislative session and a continued political standoff over the state budget will likely be on the agenda as Gov. Susana Martinez addresses a group of real estate professionals, developers and business leaders.

Martinez is scheduled to speak Monday in Albuquerque at a luncheon organized by the local chapter of NAIOP, an association of commercial real estate developers.

Martinez has warned that she won’t sign the $6.1 billion budget approved by the Democratic-controlled Legislature earlier this month. She has complained that it relies upon $350 million in tax increases and fee hikes and that she promised New Mexicans not to raise taxes.

Democrats argue that the state needs revenue to adequately fund government services, including public education.

Democrats are expected to rally outside of Monday’s luncheon.