Monday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Debate over Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch expected

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. The Senate judiciary committee is scheduled to hold debate Monday over President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. This comes as more Democrats say they’ll vote against Gorsuch and will support a filibuster against him. That includes New Mexico Senator Tom Udall who said Gorsuch has failed to convince him he’d be an independent voice against President Trump.

2. A fairly quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky. We’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine but increasing cloud cover and a handful of showers will move in over the Four Corners area by late day as our next storm system approaches.

3. Rio Rancho Public School board members are expected to vote on a recommendation to move nearly 200 kids from one elementary into two neighboring schools. The district says Ernest Stapleton Elementary is over capacity by 200 students. If the board approves the recommendation, officials say a notification will be sent to parents and the change will take effect next school year. You can still weigh in ahead of Monday night’s meeting by going online. The board meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

4. Still waiting to hear when Governor Susana Martinez will call for a special session for next fiscal year. But officials are already prioritizing programs in case they run out of money for this year. The governor’s administration says they’re considering a wide range of cuts, like cuts to cultural services to include museums and historical sites. But some lawmakers say it’s premature to prioritize. There are about three months left in this fiscal year.

5. New Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction is underway in east downtown Albuquerque. Crews will be working on paving in the area. Arno Street and Elm Street at Central on the south side will be closed for the next two weeks. And only one lane of Central will be open in each direction. ART officials say to expect major congestion and delays Monday morning.

