A powerful storm will drop in to New Mexico on Tuesday with widespread rain and mountain snow. Here in the Albuquerque area we will pick up regular rounds of showers through early Wednesday. The heaviest snowfall we be on the east slopes of the northern mountains where we could see up to a foot. The best rain chances will be across eastern New Mexico through early Wednesday. There will be a break in between storms on Thursday before another storm over the weekend.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
