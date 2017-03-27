Man tied to gruesome murder to be sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mario Talavera, the man who admitted to a gruesome murder on Albuquerque’s West side, is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday morning.

Talavera and two others kidnapped 53-year-old Danny Baca in January 2008 over a drug deal. Detectives discovered Baca’s body and said he was shot nearly 30 times, then his body was set on fire. Authorities believe Talavera and the others were ordered by a Mexican drug cartel to make an example of Baca after he stole about $7,000 worth of drugs.

Talavera was in a halfway house before he took off in 2009 and evaded arrest for years. Because of the gruesome nature of his crimes, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s even searched for Talavera through the crime show America’s Most Wanted. He was finally captured in March 2015 by U.S. Marshals in Mexico.

According to online court documents, Talavera took a plea deal in July 2016 and plead guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping. Thus discarding seven other charges including tampering with evidence and burglary.