Las Cruces mobile home fire leaves boy dead

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 3-year-old boy who was killed in a mobile home fire in Las Cruces.

Las Cruces police say the victim has been identified as Blayne Caballero.

They say the boy’s parents safely escaped the burning home early Sunday with their 7-month-old daughter.

Police say unsuccessful attempts were made to reach the boy, who slept in another room.

Firefighters entered the home and located the boy, but he was unresponsive and later was pronounced dead.

Police say the cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.