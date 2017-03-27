Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A fairly quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky. We’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine… but increasing cloud cover and a handful of showers will move in over the Four Corners area by late day as our next storm system approaches. Expect showers to fill in overnight into Tuesday. Winds will begin to pick up across central and eastern NM ahead of this storm. We’ll be able to squeeze in one more day of above average temperatures (50s, 60s & 70s) before our next cool down arrives.

TUESDAY: Widespread rain, thunderstorms and mountain snow will fill in over northern and central NM. Temperatures will tumble anywhere from 5°-10° in most areas… leaving the Albuquerque-metro area below seasonal normal with a high near 60°. Breezy to windy conditions will favor eastern NM, increasing fire danger east and southeast of the Central Mountains.

WEDNESDAY: As our storm slowly shifts east, rain and snow will favor northern and eastern NM while those further west dry out. Breezy to windy conditions will continue. High temperatures will top out in the 50s, 60s and 70s across the state.