John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Another storm system will move into the state tonight. This storm will deliver a decent round of mountain snow, and scattered rain showers at the lower elevations. Showers will start in the Four Corners tonight and expand across the state on Tuesday. This storm will also pull afternoon highs below average by around 10°.

Showers will linger across the north and east Wednesday as the storm departs. We will begin to see a modest warm up before another storm moves in for the weekend. This storm will also pull temperatures down, and give a good portion of the state a shot at showers.