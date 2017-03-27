In The Kitchen: Vegetable Soup With ICan

Sarah Haynes, Coordinator from ICan, joined New Mexico Living to make a vegetable soup made from items you already have in your refrigerator.

Ideas for Cooking and Nutrition is a free hands-on cooking and nutrition education program to inspire New Mexico’s limited resource youth and adults to make healthy food and lifestyle choices. Sarah showed us how to make a soup from leftover veggies you might have in your refrigerator.

Ingredients:

1 TBS Oil

2 TBS flour

4 cups of low-sodium chicken broth or stock

8 Cups of mixed leftover roasted vegetables

1 tsp dried dill

2 cups of plain yogurt

Directions:

Heat a large pot on the stove. Add oil, then stir flour into oil with a wooden spoon to make a roux. Stir constantly until the roux is the color of sand. Stir in chicken broth or stock. Make sure stock or broth is combined, with no lumps. Bring to a boil. Add vegetables and dill. Let simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in plain yogurt. Serve.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living