In The Kitchen: Vegetable Soup With ICan

Sarah Haynes, Coordinator from ICan, joined New Mexico Living to make a vegetable soup made from items you already have in your refrigerator.
Ideas for Cooking and Nutrition is a free hands-on cooking and nutrition education program to inspire New Mexico’s limited resource youth and adults to make healthy food and lifestyle choices. Sarah showed us how to make a soup from leftover veggies you might have in your refrigerator.
Ingredients:
- 1 TBS Oil
- 2 TBS flour
- 4 cups of low-sodium chicken broth or stock
- 8 Cups of mixed leftover roasted vegetables
- 1 tsp dried dill
- 2 cups of plain yogurt
Directions:
- Heat a large pot on the stove. Add oil, then stir flour into oil with a wooden spoon to make a roux.
- Stir constantly until the roux is the color of sand. Stir in chicken broth or stock.
- Make sure stock or broth is combined, with no lumps. Bring to a boil.
- Add vegetables and dill. Let simmer for 10 minutes.
- Stir in plain yogurt.
- Serve.
Brought to you by: New Mexico Living