Helping Hands: Albuquerque Free to Breathe Event

Martin Ledger from the Albuquerque Free to Breathe Lung Cancer Bike Ride and Yoga, and cancer survivor Elena Soliz, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Free to Breath Event.

There will be a 20, 10 and 6-mile bike ride. If you are not a runner, there is also a 120-minute yoga-thon which will vary in intensity, including a 30-minute outdoor yoga warm-up and a 30-minute cooldown.

The 6th annual Albuquerque Free to Breathe Lung Cancer Bike Ride and Yoga event is Sunday, April 2, beginning at 8 a.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th Street SW.

