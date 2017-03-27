For Your Information: Summer Vacation Budgets

Hunter Unschuld from Fractal Profile Wealth Management, joined New Mexico Living to help us not break the bank when we vacation.

Summer vacation is a treasured time for family getaways. However, more than two-thirds of vacationers say they overspend on a trip, which can lead to a back-at-home hangover. Hunter shared five simple ways to save on your next family trip.

First create a daily cash allowance by setting a daily budget for expected food, drink, activities and shopping and then inflate the number by 10-15%. Try to only use credit cards for emergencies.

Consider Hotel Alternatives such as renting a home instead of a hotel.

Web sites such as VRBO and Airbnb are great places to start.

Skip the Souvenirs, your pictures can be more than enough to help you reminisce on your summer vacation.

Eat Smart by bringing fresh produce and protein bars to snack on throughout the day while out sightseeing. This will cut down on the amount of meals you need to eat out.

Sightsee for free by using coupons or online deals from your smartphone. Just about every city has free museums or parks and don’t forget to check Groupon and LivingSocial for deals.

