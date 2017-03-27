Ex-Albuquerque officer pleads not guilty after fatal hit-and-run

By Published:
Rodney Locke
Rodney Locke

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque police officer facing vehicular homicide charges waived his arraignment Monday and pleaded not guilty.

Rodney Locke is accused of hitting and killing wheelchair bound Kay Moss Freese last year on Louisiana near Lomas.

Locke admitted to drinking, but refused a breath test. He was arrested, but it was for leaving the scene of an accident.

A grand jury recently indicted Locke on vehicular homicide charges as well.

The Albuquerque Police Department has denied giving Locke any special treatment.

