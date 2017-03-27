BBBS gears up for biggest fundraiser of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Grab your ball and get ready to bowl for a great cause.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico (BBBS) is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year, Bowl For Kids’ Sake.

This two-hour bowling event will help to raise money that is critical to help mentors with kids who really need them.

The goal for this year is $105,000 and currently, $37,000 has been raised.

This years theme is Pirates and dressing up in encouraged.

Bowl For Kids’ Sake takes place Saturday, April 1, at Isleta Fun Connection from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

For more information on how to sign up, visit the BBBS website.