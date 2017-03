ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Softball is now 2-1 in conference play and 16-12 overall after beating UNLV on Sunday 5-4. The Lobos clinched the series victory with the win on Sunday taking two of the three.

UNM Started out fast with a three run homerun from Chelsea Johnson in the first inning, that HR marks her third of the season.

UNM will now return home to host Colorado State in a three game series. Game one starts on Friday at 5 p.m.