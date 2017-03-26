UNM Golf Course holds annual Safari Run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An event held Sunday morning gave locals a chance to run with the pros.

The annual Safari Run at the UNM Golf Course featured a competitive 8k race which showed off the skills of some of the world’s top distance runners from Kenya.

The run helps raise money for building medical clinics in Kenya

The event also included a fun-run for the whole family, and a running clinic for kids.

One mom said it wasn’t just about having fun but also a good chance for the whole family to give back.

Each participant took home a hand-carved safari animal from Kenya.