UNM Baseball remains perfect in Conference Play

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Baseball completed the sweep of UNLV on Sunday 7-3. This win betters their record to now 9-0 in MWC play and 15-9 overall. Luis Gonzalez got his second win of the year now 2-2 overall, going a solid six innings.

Jack Zoellner added another home run to his 2017 resume in this game. Zoellner is now at 8 HR’s on the season.

UNM will head to New Mexico State next playing on Tuesday, first pitch against the Aggies will be at 6:30 p.m. The Lobos will return home after that single game with the Aggies, hosting Fresno State in a three game series which starts on Friday at 6:30 p.m.