Neighbors lend helping hand in little library project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– It was painting day at one southwest Albuquerque little library Sunday.

News 13 has told you about these little libraries before, they’re boxes placed in communities with books inside, open to anyone at any time for free.

Several months ago one entire box was stolen and that wasn’t the first time it had happened.

Sunday, neighbors were invited to help paint some new little libraries, complete with a seating area for reading.

There are plans to expand the little library project and add boxes for food and clothing.