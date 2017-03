ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Albuquerque job seekers are invited to meet up with more than a dozen employers at a job fair Monday.

The Department of Workforce Solutions is hosting the event from 9 a.m. until noon at its facility on Mountain near Broadway.

Albuquerque Police will be there recruiting, along with a number of other local employers including Santa Ana Star Casino and the Double-Tree Hotel.

