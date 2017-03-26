Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Spot showers across northern New Mexico and southern Colorado this morning will be tapering off as a storm system moves out of the region. Behind this weather maker, the winds will kick up today with the strongest wind in eastern New Mexico.

The Eastern Plains could feel wind gusts up to 40 mph. Due to these stronger winds and drier conditions, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for eastern New Mexico. That means no outdoor burning with the winds whipping up this afternoon.

There will be a break between storm systems tomorrow Partly sunny skies, warm temps and breezy conditions will greet you heading out the door back to work or school on Monday. The break will be short-lived as another storm system closes in on New Mexico for tomorrow night into Tuesday.

This storm system will have a better moisture tap, which means a good portion of New Mexico could see scattered and high mountain snow for the middle of the upcoming week. Not only will showers be on the increase for Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will also take a dip to cooler than normal highs for the middle of the week.

The weather pattern looks to stay fairly active into next weekend with more storm systems that could bring beneficial moisture, cooler temps and wind.