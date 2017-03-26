Alleged car thief arrested after leading deputy on chase in stolen truck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A 22-year-old Albuquerque man is in jail after he allegedly led a deputy on a chase in a stolen pickup.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer noticed John Rogers in a F-250 pickup Saturday afternoon in the area of Guadalupe Trail and 4th Street.

When the deputy ran the plates, the truck came back as stolen. The deputy then tried to pull the truck over, but Rogers took off driving recklessly, even running a red light at 2nd and Montano where the officer stopped following him.

Rogers eventually crashed into a home’s yard and took off running.

Deputies caught up with Rogers in a ditch near Rio Grande and Headingly.

A judge set Rogers’ bond at $10,000 cash or surety.