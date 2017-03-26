Albuquerque gamers gather to help local firefighters’ charity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pokemon Go captured the attention of millions around the world last summer. For many, that craze has dropped off, but one Albuquerque group is still going strong and even supporting local heroes.

“We have an amazing Pokemon Go community. Everybody comes down, brings their families, and their pets get together,” said Felicity Flippen, event organizer.

Sunday, the Pokemon Go group of Albuquerque were on the hunt to do some good once again, this time, supporting Albuquerque firefighters.

“The Firefighters Random Acts is a charity that helps empower firefighters to do random acts of kindness in the community and we can’t do that without the community volunteering with us, and help us do these things,” said Steve Vaughan, Director of the Firefighters Random Acts Charity.

Pokemon Go players from around town gathered at the Pueblo Montano Trailhead to donate money, along with toiletries to the Albuquerque Firefighters Random Acts Charity.

“I’ve always had passion for the fire department. Everything they do, you know they go through a lot, they see a lot,” said Flippen.

People who donated said they came out to get their game fix, but also support a cause important to them.

“I don’t really have a lot of money to hand out, but I can definitely stop and buy some goods that may be useful to them,” said Juni Fazio.

Vaughan said it’s rare for them to get help from organizations like these players, but they’re more than grateful for their generosity.

“This is probably the third or fourth time in our nine year history an organization has said, hey we just want to help you, and partner with you, and we want all the proceeds to go to you, so we appreciate it,” he said.

The donations will be put to good use.

“We can build hygiene kits, put those on the fire trucks, so we can hand them out to homeless people that we run into,” said Vaughan.

The players raised more than $600 Sunday, along with three boxes of toiletries. If you would like to donate to the Albuquerque Firefighters Random Acts Charity, you can do so by visiting the event’s Facebook page.