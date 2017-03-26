Accused shoplifter facing serious charges after pulling knife on loss prevention officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A man accused of trying to steal some shoes from the Kohl’s at Coronado Center caused some scary moments for a loss prevention officer.

According to a criminal complaint, store security saw 53-year-old Richard Gallant trying to walk out with shoes under his shirt.

Police say the loss prevention officer confronted Gallant and that’s when Gallant pulled out a knife.

Mall security says they eventually got Gallant to drop the knife and the shoes after spraying him with mace.

Gallant is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gallant is being held on a $2,500 cash or surety bond.