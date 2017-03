ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2017 Western Elite Qualifier and Regional Open Championships wrapped up Saturday night at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Some local fighters took home some titles.

In the girls 101 pound junior title fight Jolene Bottini of Los Lunas took out her Los Lunas opponent Estrallita Iturralde, and in the Junior 138 pound title match Kirtland NM native Elija Martinez would take out Josue Reyes by a doctor’s stoppage.