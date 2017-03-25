Tim Harris holds Hug-A-Thon to raise money for Special Olympics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A Special Olympics athlete is raising money for the organization with a special gift.

Tim Harris is the man behind Saturday’s Hug-A-Thon at a local Chick-Fil-A.

Everyone who stops by the Cottonwood location and donates to the Special Olympics gets a big hug from Harris, who’s held many fundraising Hug-A-Thons.

Harris has made a name for himself by offering free hugs to customers at his Albuquerque restaurant Tim’s Place.

Donations to the Special Olympics were accepted all day at Chick-Fil-A locations around Albuquerque.