Tasty treats fill Expo New Mexico for Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rich aromas wafting around Expo New Mexico this weekend, for the annual Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest.

More than 140 vendors from around the country are gathered at Expo New Mexico, giving visitors a chance to sample a wide variety of gourmet foods and beverages.

Coffee and chocolate are far from the only tasty treats on the menu.

“We’ve got chocolatiers, coffee roasters, tea houses, bakers, wineries, breweries, gourmet food from all over the place,” Dean Strober, Organizer said.

The festival also includes culinary demonstrations and contests.

It continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.