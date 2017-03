ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – You can help the Special Olympics by getting a hug on Saturday.

Once again, special Olympian Tim Harris, known for his “Tim hugs,” is raising funds for Special Olympics New Mexico.

This time, Harris will partner with Chick-Fil-A.

He’ll be at the Cottonwood location from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. giving hugs and taking donations.

All locations will donate a percentage of sales Saturday to Special Olympics New Mexico.