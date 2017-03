ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday afternoon, Rio Rancho High School played host to the championship games of the Sal Puentes and Kristin Griego Memorial tournaments.

In the Sal Puentes title game, Cleveland would outlast Clovis with a walk off win in the 7th inning 8-7.

In the Kristin Griego Memorial title game, Aztec would play outstanding both in the field and at the plate. They 10-run-rule Rio Rancho 13-3.