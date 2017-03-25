Police investigate fatal stabbing in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)– Police are conducting a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Santa Fe.

The stabbing happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood near Espinacitas St. and St. Micheals Dr.

Police say 34-year-old Mathew Rodriguez is suspected of stabbing the unidentified 64-year-old male to death, at his home.

SFPD says Rodriguez is being charged with murder at this time.

Little information is known at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

KRQE will provide updates as details are made available.