New Mexico sees increase in jobless rate, highest in nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico’s unemployment rate went up in February, ensuring the state would again have the country’s highest percentage of unemployed workers.

Statistics released by state and federal officials on Friday show that New Mexico’s unemployment rate was 6.8 percent in February, up from 6.7 percent in January.

The national unemployment rate is 4.7 percent.

Only Alaska and Alabama have jobless rates in the six-percent range.

Reports indicate that government jobs declined by 500 positions. State leaders have often said New Mexico depends too heavily on government jobs.

The downturn in the oil and gas industry has also negatively affected the job rate.