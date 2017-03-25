Local motorcyclists gather for Ride for the Cure event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Motorcyclists made some noise in the East Mountains for the fight against cancer Saturday.

Organizers say the Ride for the Cure started 11 years ago with just 12 riders, but Saturday more than 1,000 bikers showed up for the ride.

The ride started at Molly’s Bar in Tijeras and ended up at the Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood, where they were welcomed with a big bash featuring live music, local food and family-friendly fun.

Proceeds from the event benefited the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center.