Craft fairs Saturday aimed to inspire people to shop local

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple craft fairs around the city Saturday helped expose local artists’ work.

The Visionary Arts and Crafts Guild held their Spring Show Saturday morning at the Pongal Event Center.

Attendees could start the holiday shopping early with crafts made out of clay, paper and even miniature items.

Over at the Los Altos Golf Course, the Craft and Vendor Fest aimed to inspire people to shop local.

“To support local vendors and local crafters, who may not have another avenue to sell their business and their items at,” said Candyce Cliff, Organizer.

Vendors also showed off their handmade jewelry.

The event also featured face painting and games for kids.