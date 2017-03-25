Chris’ Saturday Forecast

After a chilly morning, temperatures will warm back up for this afternoon with more sunshine. High temperatures will be 5°-10° warmer than normal for this time of the year to start the weekend. New Mexico will be in between storm systems today so the winds will not be too much of a factor. Breezes will likely be in the 10-20 mph range for most of the state today.

A weak storm system will then clip New Mexico on Sunday. This storm system will kick up the winds for Sunday across the state. The weather maker will also bring the shot at some showers across northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. The moisture with this storm system is limited so there will only be some light, spot showers for the second half of the weekend.

New Mexico will see more sunshine and feel warm temperatures on Monday before another stronger storm system will dip into the state by Tuesday. This storm system will bring a better shot at scattered rain and mountain snow for the middle of the upcoming week as it looks to track right through New Mexico. Temperatures with this storm system will take a dip to cooler than normal highs by Wednesday.