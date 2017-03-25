BCSO arrests accused identity thief attempting to buy new car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An accused identity thief is behind bars after Bernalillo County Deputies say he tried to buy a car under someone else’s name.

According to a criminal complaint, 28-year-old Victor Jaramillo used a fake name to get approved for a car loan.

Deputies say Jaramillo was all set to pick up his new car from Access Auto near 4th and Chavez, when the man whose name he used got a call from the loan company. That man immediately called police.

When Jaramillo arrived to pick up the car, deputies were down the street waiting.

Court records show Jaramillo has a history of trouble with the law in three states including a warrant out of Arizona.

Jaramillo is charged with identity theft.