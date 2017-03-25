Albuquerque Balloon Museum holds event in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Albuquerque is known for its hot air balloons and an event held Saturday aimed to invite those with special needs to enjoy the local tradition.

The Ballooning For All rally at the Albuquerque Balloon Museum featured 15 local pilots who volunteered their time.

The event celebrated World Down Syndrome Day which was March 21.

Organizer Laurie Magovern says she has a daughter with down syndrome and events like this one are important for families like hers.

Families were also able to take advantage of a resource fair.

Organizers say their event, now in its third year, continues to grow.

Saturday’s rally was part of the museum’s Rise and Try Week, which wraps up Sunday.