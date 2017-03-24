US imposes sanctions on China, North Korea entities, people

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration announced sanctions Friday on 30 foreign companies and people from 10 countries, including China, and accused the entities of engaging in proliferation activity.

“These determinations underscore that the United States continues to regularly impose sanctions under existing authorities, as warranted, against entities and individuals that engage in proliferation activity with Iran, North Korea, and Syria,” the State Department statement said in a statement.

The companies included under the newly imposed sanctions are based in China, North Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

The State Department said that 11 of the entities and people contribute to activity that “serves to escalate regional conflicts further and poses a significant threat to regional security.”

Eleven entities and individuals were sanctioned for transfers of sensitive items to Iran’s ballistic missile program.

The government also implemented sanctions on 19 companies or people found to have “transferred to, or acquired from, Iran, North Korea, or Syria goods, services, or technology listed on multilateral export control lists, or on U.S. national control lists, or other items that could make a material contribution to the development of weapons of mass destruction or missile proliferation.”

Most of the companies listed engage in export activity.

As consequence of the sanctions, which were officially implemented on March 21, no U.S. department or agency can procure or contract for any goods, services, or technology from the designated entities. New licenses will be denied and these companies are ineligible for any U.S. assistance.