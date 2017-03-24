Tips on reducing risk for Colorectal Cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s estimated to kill over 50,000 U.S. citizens this year, according to the American Cancer Society, but there is a way to reduce risk.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and nearly 135,500 people will be diagnosed with it so taking special precautions are extremely important.

In most cases, it is unknown what causes this type of cancer, but there are a few rare genetic conditions where a higher risk of colon cancer can be passed within families.

Some of the risk factors include old age, African-American race, a personal or family history and inflammatory diseases of the large intestine.

It’s suggested to get regular screenings, eating plenty vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, decrease the amount of red and processed meats, regular exercise, losing weight, stop smoking, and not have more than two alcoholic drinks a day.

For more information on Colorectal Cancer, visit the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico’s website.