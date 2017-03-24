Thursday’s High School Baseball, Softball results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The La Cueva Bears improved to 10-1 Thursday with a 7-3 victory over the St. Pius Sartans. The Bears got five shutout innings from pitching ace Jonathan Stroman.

He also struck out 11 batters in the win. The Rio Rancho Rams started play in their Sal Puentes Tournament. The first opponent for the Rams rallied from a two to nothing deficit. The Clovis Wildcats beat the Rams 7-2.

The La Cueva Lady Bears softball team remains undefeated. The Bears defeated the Volcano Vista Hawks 10-2 at La Cueva Thursday.