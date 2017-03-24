Suspect in fatal stolen vehicle crash pleads not guilty in separate case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Double murder suspect Elexus Groves pleaded not guilty Friday in a different forgery case. The charges stem from a 2016 case.

After making her not guilty plea the judge released her on her own recognizance. However, she is still being held on a no-bond hold from the murder charges in the death of Shaylee and Shaunna Boling.

Investigators say in January, Groves stole a van while it was warming up in a driveway. They say she crashed into a family while trying to avoid police.