SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just days after saying they were closing, Ski Santa Fe is keeping the lifts running a little bit longer.

Ski Santa Fe says they got 19-inches of snow from Thursday’s spring storm, and web cameras showed a lot of people taking advantage of the new snow Friday.

Earlier this week, the Ski Area announced they would close after the weekend, but now they will remain open through April 2.