Santa Fe National Forest asking for volunteers to maintain trails

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Love hiking the Santa Fe National Forest? You can now help keep it spruced up.

They are calling for volunteers to donate some time and manual labor to work on the trails and get them ready for the summer season.

Volunteers need to dress appropriately and bring plenty of water as well as a sack lunch.

Volunteers are needed for the dates and times below:

Saturday, April 15 – Work will continue on the reroute of a steep and unsustainable leg of the original Borrego Trail, which is part of the Borrego/Bear Wallow Trail. Forest staff and volunteers plan to work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information and to RSVP, please contact Jennifer Sublett, Española District Volunteer Coordinator, at jasublett@fs.fed.us or 505.753.7331.