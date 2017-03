TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Taos are looking for a woman who has been missing for two weeks.

Josee Germond was last seen in Taos on March 8. She’s described as 5-foot-7 with blond hair and blue eyes. Police say she speaks with a French accent.

Meanwhile, investigators are still looking into the disappearance of Holly White. She was reported missing after she failed to show up to an appointment last May.

If you have seen either woman, you’re asked to call police.