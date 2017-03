ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are hoping someone recognizes a woman who they say has been very busy robbing metro businesses.

Sabrina Ireland was spotted at a robbery last week at a Taco Bell. Police say she was a getaway driver in the case but has been connected to at least five armed robberies since the first of the year.

If you know where Ireland is, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.