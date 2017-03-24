New detective hopes to solve cold case murder of Albuquerque teens



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been five years since two teens were gunned down in broad daylight on their way home from school, and Albuquerque police have yet to solve the case.

It’s the same day that still haunts the family.

“I remember turning down my street and seeing nothing but cops,” Jeremy Trujillo Sr. said.

Police said Jeremy Trujillo Jr.,16, and his best friend Samuel Gutierrez,17, were walking home in southwest Albuquerque on March 22, 2012 when they were both gunned down. It was all caught on camera.

From a neighbor’s home surveillance, you see two people on bicycles pass the victims as they’re walking down a bike bath near an arroyo. Less than a minute later, the bicyclists turn around. Police said one of them raises what appears to be a gun.

“I don’t hear him walking around the corner from school. I don’t hear him walking around in his room,” Trujillo Sr. said. “It breaks my heart. It breaks my family’s heart.”

The sergeant of the Albuquerque Police Department’s homicide unit said this case has been given to a new detective. She’s hoping a fresh set of eyes and new publicity will help crack the case.

“Of all the unsolved cases this is the one I get the most questions about,” Sgt Elizabeth Thomson said.

But Sgt. Thomson said that to this day, detectives aren’t any closer to identifying the two main suspects — the two people who appear in the video on bicycles.

“You asked the question, ‘Is this unusual?’ It is extremely unusual because we actually have video of the murders,” she said.

She said detectives have received several tips concerning the case.

“Unfortunately they’re incomplete, they’re vague and sometimes they are what I would characterize as rumors and gossip,” she said.

The detective working the case has since retired. Sgt. Thomson said the same detective who solved the murder of bartender Steven Gerecke, asked to review this case about a month ago.

“It’s been five years. These are cases that weigh heavy on us,” she said. “But we’re hoping it also weighs heavy on the people who know what happened and a lot of the time, time will work in our advantage.”

Detectives are also now using technology they didn’t have in 2012 to try and find the murder weapon by analyzing the shell casings from the scene.

Sgt. Thomson said detectives are working to can bring some closure to the family and won’t stop until they do.

“I told the families that one of my goals, before I leave homicide and APD, is to solve this case,” she said.

Jeremy’s dad has his own plea to anyone who knows what happened.

“Come forward, come forward that’s I ask,” Trujillo Sr. said.

Crime Stoppers is still offering a $1,000 reward.

Watch the surveillance video of the suspects below: