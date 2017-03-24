Martinez appoints new state court judge

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has appointed a new judge to the Third Judicial District Court.

Martinez announced on Thursday she had appointed Conrad Perea to the court’s third division.

Perea will fill a vacancy created when Judge Darren M. Kugler resigned.

Martinez says Perea has over 35 years of legal and law enforcement experience. He is a former officer with the Las Cruces Police Department and has graduated from the FBI’s national academy and the Border Patrol academy.

Perea served as magistrate court judge in Dona Ana County since 2010.