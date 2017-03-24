Man finds woman’s iPhone, demands money then runs from Santa Fe deputies

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – After a woman lost her iPhone in a Santa Fe area park, she claimed the man who found it demanded money and drugs from her to get it back. When deputies got involved, that man tried to run from them.

The bizarre incident was captured on lapel video by deputies on March 11.

“I dropped my phone in the park over there,” the woman told deputies when they arrived at an Allsup’s. She explained how she retraced her steps, looking for it and calling it, when suddenly a man answered her phone.

“He tells me ‘Yes, I have your phone,’ and I said, Well, can I please meet up with you?'” she said. But when she got to the Allsup’s to meet him, she says he demanded $100 or heroin in exchange for the phone. When she declined to give him money, he ran off.

Video shows when deputies found the man, 23-year-old Zechariah Trujillo, behind a nearby shed.

Deputies then cuff him and begin questioning him. At one point a deputy told Trujillo, “stay right there,” while he reached into his patrol car. That’s when Trujillo booked it.

The deputy immediately notices Trujillo running and takes off after him. He catches up in no time at all, tackling him in the middle of a street.

“I didn’t do nothing wrong,” Trujillo said.

Deputy: “Except for just f***ing run,” the deputy responded.

“Well, I didn’t do nothing wrong,” Trujillo said.

After he’s caught, Trujillo tells deputies a friend has the phone. Meanwhile, deputies use the woman’s iPad to get a general GPS location on the iPhone. It takes them to the friend’s house.

Video shows deputies walk up and knock on the door of the friend’s house.

“We came to get the phone,” the deputy said.

“I don’t have the phone, [Trujillo] has the phone,” the friend answered.

That friend even allows deputies to search his home and car, but no phone turns up. Deputies try to get Trujillo to crack asking him where the phone is again and again, but he just won’t budge.

“Try telling the truth,” the deputy said.

“What do you mean? I am telling the truth,” Trujillo said.

The phone wasn’t found that day.

Trujillo ended up being charged with larceny and evading police.

It’s not his first arrest in Santa Fe. He has a history of arrests for drug-related crimes and shoplifting.