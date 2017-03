LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico State Police say a Lovington man is dead following a single-vehicle crash.

Police say 34-year-old Daniel Knoll was headed east on Avenue R near 17th Street in Lovington when he approached a curve and lost control of the car on Wednesday.

The car ran off the road, struck a road embankment and overturned in the southeastern New Mexico city.

Police say Knoll was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead on scene.