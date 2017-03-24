Local Jewish Community Center members react to arrest of suspect behind threats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A day after the arrest of the suspect behind the recent string of threats of Jewish Community Centers across the country and abroad, people in the local community say it’s a relief, but it also raises many questions.

People KRQE News 13 spoke with Friday say it’s surprising to learn the 19-year-old is a Jewish Israeli with a dual American citizenship. Police say he’s behind the threats against more than 170 Jewish Community Centers across the U.S.

His name has not been released, but according to the suspect’s lawyer, the teen has suffered from a brain tumor for years, which affects his behavior.

“There’s hate and he’s not well in his heart, which is the problem with a lot of people who commit terrorist acts,” JCC member Emily Lipson-Zambello said.

“I don’t remember things like this happening until recently, and just don’t understand what the difference is, what’s making people react this way,” said Brenda Bowman, who lives near the JCC.

Bomb threats were called into the JCC in Albuquerque multiple times over the past few months. No word on if the suspect is connected to the threats here.

