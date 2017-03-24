Lobos receiver Delane Hart Johnson is loving spring football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Delane Hart Johnson knows never to take any time on the football field for granted. He is 100 percent healthy and happy that spring football has started for the Lobos. Hart Johnson could only watch last season as his teammates won 9 games that also included a bowl victory. A car accident before the start of the season put his life in jeopardy. He needed the entire season just to recover.

Since coming back Hart Johnson has changed his number to his favorite of two. He wore 82 and 11 at different times as a Lobo. Two is also the number of seasons he has left to play. Hart Johnson plans to make them memorable years.

He says time off made his footwork a little rusty but, it also gave him character.

“I’m more mature,” said Hart Johnson. “I say that I am more mature and I understand the game better. Me sitting out watching film all day, in meeting rooms watching film all day. Not going out there and doing it It’s like I got to picture it in my head.”

The Lobos are only one day into spring practice with 14 more to go that will more than likely be spread over the next five weeks. Friday’s practice will start at 8:45 and run until 11 a.m. It will be open to the public.